Jennifer Aniston, 50 years old, reveals the secrets of his slender body, young and toned

“There are moments where you do not want people to look at you, you take a picture, you don’t want to go out, you just want to cry…“And yet, 50 years old, Jennifer Aniston is radiant. The one that hangs so beautifully the light is today an actress and producer of talent, in the fifth place in the standings Forbes of the actresses better paid. If managed well the after Friends, she today seeks above all to flourish. “I entered in what I consider to be one of the periods of the most rewarding of my life.” . Perfect figure, face light, hair than half of the planet envy, Jennifer Aniston has for years adopted a healthy lifestyle in terms of diet and exercise, became natural for it. She does not hesitate to have fun, especially during the holiday season, but making up for it by doing twice as much exercise in January, as she told the site Goop of her friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

For Galashe lifts a little the veil on its secret form. Separate from 2017 Justin Theroux, the interpreter of the unforgettable Rachel Green tells “a bird of the night“to enjoy this “moment of calm“which does not prevent him to follow a routine active in the jump of the bed : “I play with the dogs, then I continued with a session of meditation. Then, I take a coffee while watching Morning Joe on MSNBC, or by browsing the New York Times.“Wake up in softness, but it then has to go to a “intensive session of cardio. The sport is not the key to happiness, but allows me to feel better in my skin. At the beginning, I was following a program based on boxing, and yoga. Since then, I have started Pilates before moving on to Power Pilates, a more intense and dynamic.“

But, for Jennifer Aniston, the key to success is, above all, optimism. The one who has overcome many hardships on a personal level and faced a media coverage of her private life that she would be well in the past, summed up his state of mind in one sentence: “I do apitoie never on my fate”. A good understander…

Interview by Hervé Tropéa

