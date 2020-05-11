Jennifer Aniston, 50 years, reveals that she is “single” : “I am very busy”

In an interview with Howard Stern, the actress Jennifer Aniston has spoken of his love life, revealing that she hated to be put in place with a potential partner.

Jennifer Aniston, which was made famous in its role in the popular tv series “Friends”, don’t have the time to love.

In a new interview with Howard Stern, the star has opened up on her love life and the fact that she does not like the idea of being created.

Jennifer Aniston plays the role of Rachel Green on “Friends” of NBC. | Source: Getty Images

SHE LOVES HER JOB

The love life of Aniston is a subject of interest to its fans for years. His novels famous, from John Mayer to Brad Pitt, and his divorce in 2017 with Justin Theroux, among the highlights of the tabloids.

The actress is not back in the dating game for a while and, according to her, she concentrates all of his energy into his work.

Jennifer Aniston attends the 87th academy awards ceremony in 2015. | Source: Getty Images

However, the fact that Aniston did not see anyone does not mean that it has not been able to find anyone.

In fact, the actress hates to be setting up a date. During his interview with Stern, she refused its offer for a good appointment.

“Hey, listen, I don’t like to be prepared. I don’t like it. I hate it.”

Jennifer Aniston attends the world premiere of the “mother’s day” Open Roads in 2016. | Source: Getty Images

Aniston is very busy with his work, a way that is understandable by the preparation of the upcoming comedy series “The Morning Show”.

The series will be launched on the new streaming service Apple TV + in November, but the planning of a new season is already underway.

The fans are delighted, since they will have re-Aniston-on the screens of “The Morning Show”, the first series regular the actress after “Friends”.

The issue is expected to be presented in first on Apple TV + on November 1, 2019, the same day that Apple TV + makes its debut.

During the same interview, Aniston has revealed that the chances of a reboot official “Friends” are rather thin. But it has recently shared a meal with her co-stars.

Aniston revealed that the series missed him every day and that she would be “nothing without her”. That being said, she also admitted that the reboot of the show would be a non-beginner.

Up to “Friends”, the actress has starred in the television adaptation of “Ferris Bueller” and “Molloy”. For someone who thought she was “the person most uninteresting in the world,” Aniston became a Hollywood star after “Friends” which became a huge success.

Now that Aniston has joined the world of Instagram, fans can see more ! Jennifer Aniston believes that she did not need children or a marriage to be happy. It has defined its own criteria of happiness. The actress refuses to have white hair and held ‘until the end’.