Jennifer Aniston : a portrait of her naked sold at auction for the fight against the Covid-19

A few days ago, Jennifer Aniston has announced on the social networks, that it had decided to sell a portrait of her, painted in 1995 by photographer Mark Seliger.

To contribute to the fight against the coronavirus, the stars are full of inspirations. While Matthew McConaughey and his wife pass through Texas to distribute masks, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to create their own wine.

A few days ago, it was Jennifer Aniston shine of generosity. Whereas in April of last year, the actress has surprised a young american nurse him by giving him a gift card of $ 10,000, she has this week announced that a portrait of her naked, when she was 26 years old was going to be put in the auction.

“My dear friend Mark Seliger is associated with Radvocacy and Christie’s to be auctioned twenty-five of his portraits – including mine – to help the fight against the Covid-19 “, said the eternal interpreter of Rachel in “Friends” on his account Instagram. “All of the proceeds from the sale of this portrait will be paid to the national Association of clinical charities, an organization that provides free screening tests for the coronavirus and care throughout the country, to the medically disadvantaged “, has detailed the ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

Many other portraits cults soon in the auction

The actress has met with Mark Seliger while she was playing in ” Friends “. The photographer was then in charge of capturing the entire cast. Interviewed by ” InStyle “, the artist today 61-year-old is back on his photo session with the star of the series ” The Morning Show “. “We took a lot of different photos, but this one seemed to be most successful,” he says. “This shoot was a relaxing time for her, and this photo really shows as an open person and strong. It has kind of captured who she was at the time. “On this film developed in black and white, Jennifer Aniston is sitting with legs crossed, concealing strategically to her nude body.

Estimated between 5000 and 7000 dollars, this portrait has already exceeded the 8000 dollars. The sale must be concluded within eight days, and may reach an amount much higher than the estimates of experts.

25 other photographs of celebrities such as Kurt Cobain, whose portrait taken in 1993 is estimated at $ 6,000, or Barack Obama, estimated to be 15 000 dollars, expected to be auctioned in the next few days. On his account Instagram, Mark Seliger has shared a short video in which one can see the various personalities he has photographed during his career. Brad Pitt at Billie Eilish passing by Bong Joon Ho, Bruce Springsteen or even Gal Gadot, the sales promise of good revenue to help significantly clinics in the us that today still lack equipment.