Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt again as a couple ? Courteney Cox would have played the entremetteuses !

Crazy rumors short on the web since a few days ! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be back as a couple !

Here is what to do about the canvas ! A rumor has been circulating since little on a possible relationship between two actors very well-known ! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will revert together ! MCE TV tells you more !

This old couple lighthouse that gives all !

According to the magazine Sun, Courteney Cox would have made sure to bring Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ! And she would be super happy that the couple is back together ! On the social networks, a photo has ignited the whole world ! The main actress of Cougar Town has come to believe in the reconciliation of one of the couples most famous ! This last would have gave the phone number of Brad to his great friend !

As well, the actress who plays Monica in Friend would have played the cupidons in order to meet Brad and Jennifer Aniston ! An anonymous source said: “Courteney does would like nothing more than to see her best friend finding the man she never stopped loving “!

See this publication on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston would never have stopped loving Brad Pitt !

Thus, the interpreter of Rachel in Friends would be in love with Brad Pitt since always ! What to do to crack the fans of Jennifer Aniston ! It seems that her best friend also wants more than to see them reconcile ! The rumor springs from a photo published on the night of the SAG Awards. We see Brad Pitt holding hands with Jennifer behind-the-scenes !

Courteney Cox has crossed Brad Pitt at an event charity in Los Angeles. At this time, so she decided to tell Brad ” that if he wanted to reach out to Jen and talk to her, it was the right opportunity, and thatshe would be receptive. “So, rumor or reality ? Unfortunately, we don’t know if this story will be confirmed ! But in any case, it would be fun to a lot of people see the two blonde couple !

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt news – couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt – Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston and brad Pitt – Jennifer and Brad