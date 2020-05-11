Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt again seen in romantic rendezvous ? The rumor still persists

While there are a few days, the rumor claimed that Jennifer Aniston was now secretly in a relationship with David Schwimmer (Friends), the noise of corridors are now again surface about his possible return of flame with Brad Pitt. The couple may be separated since 2005, the rumors never end. After Woman’s Day, the actors have even been spotted on date in New York, Il Mulino, “one of the restaurants preferred by Jen”as the revealed, a mysterious source. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would have even talked about their problems and their feelings, these years of anger and suffering. “Jen has described later at which point it was cathartic for her to have these conversations and to finally feel at peace with what had happened between them. She truly respects the efforts it has made to improve and to face his demons – the same demons that have contributed to the breakdown of their marriage” reported this person.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

The tabloid has also narrated : “Brad has demonstrated that he now understood how Jen had gone through the heartache. And she appreciated his efforts to fix things. They are sent a text message, and plan to end up in Los Angeles in a few weeks. Jen was even invited to a dinner at her home for Thanksgiving. It was like the Brad she had met for the first time there for many years.” But of course, these statements have not been slow to be contradicted by Gossip Cop, who spoke with a spokesperson for Brad Pitt : The latter maintained that the actor was not in New York, and had not visited this famous restaurant. Clearly, the rumors about the return of flame of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will never stop ! In the rest of the news people, check out the confidences amazing Emma Watson, who seems to be new single !