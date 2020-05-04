Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt : it’s good for a tour ?

Two years after her divorce with Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston is ready to find the love. The iconic actress of the series Friends had confided to the magazine People Friday, December 6, the desire to remake his life, little chastened by its setbacks in love in the past. The actress of 50 years, after a break very hyped with Brad Pitt, knew of a new love affair in her divorce with Justin Theroux in 2017, after only two and a half years of marriage and seven years of common life.

Fans of Jennifer Joanna Aniston real name, dream only of one thing : to see their idol fall into the arms of her ex Brad Pitt, with whom she formed a couple very glamorous in year 2000. And, most recently, the two stars have spent a lot of time together. The us weekly US Weekly asserts that the two former would always be as close to that at the time. “Brad and Jen have a connection amazing. They have the air of flirting “explained an anonymous source, stating, however, that their relationship would remain purely” platonic “.

Last February, Jennifer Aniston was celebrating his 50th birthday with a party at which her ex Brad Pitt had attended. If they are now in good terms, the two ex-lovebirds had experienced a separation very difficult. “It took some time for Jennifer to heal, and for that Brad Pitt stops to feel guilty for the way in which they are separated “, adds the source about rumors of deception levelled against Brad Pitt at the time. The actor had been accused of maintaining an extra marital relationship with Angelina Jolie, the one who will become his wife later on.

Photo credits : BORDERS-JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE