Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt love ? They have “rekindled the flame,” according to their friends

According to the friends of the two stars, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would get back together after a series of dates.

Here it is, the dream of a huge community of fans would finally be realized ! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have resumed their romanceand , according to information from the Mirror published on Sunday 26 January. The former spouses, who have broken 15 years ago after the actor has had a crush on Angelina Jolie, giving rise to a separation of the world into two parts : the team Jennifer and team Angelina would have ended up after a series of at least five romantic rendezvous.

For a close to Jennifer Aniston, it has “never stopped loving Brad Pitt, even if it broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. It took time but she forgave him for everything that happened – the forgiveness has been the key that has really helped move forward“, he explained to the british magazine. Same sound of bell on the side of a close friend of the actor : “He only has Jen in the mouth. They have relit the flame, and it’s been years that I haven’t seen too happy“says the close friend.

Romance or deep friendship ?

The rumors already in high gear after the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on 5 January. The (former ?) lovebirds are together at the feast, which took place after the awards ceremony. On 19 January, they have attended all the two to the SAG Awards, a photo taken during the event has put fans in an uproar : we saw Brad Pitt pulling the arm of Jennifer Aniston, a gesture that they were many to qualify as being romantic.

Yet, according to a source close to the actress, there would then be nothing more than a deep friendship. “Jennifer was happy for Brad. They welcomed both of them, and that was all. It was a night full of emotions, but Jennifer does not come out with Bradconfided this intimate american People magazine. They are friends and are happy for each other. They do not wish anything other than happiness, that’s all. Jennifer is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, and nothing else.“Dammit.

