Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, still as close despite the divorce

Nearly two years after their break-up, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still very friends. Proof is with the publication of a new snapshot on the social networks…

Divorces do not always have a bitter taste in Hollywood. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are the perfect example. After they announced their split in February 2018 after seven years of relationship, two and a half years of marriage, the actors have remained very close. Proof is with the publication of a new photo on social networks.

Thursday 28 November 2019, the actress, 50 years of age and the actor of 48 years were gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving with their friends. In a photo posted in the story ” Instagram of Justin Theroux, the former couple is particularly gathered to the side of Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett. The opportunity to see the beautiful complicity that unites them.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited with their friends for Thanksgiving on November 28, 2019 © Instagram/Justin Theroux

“ We respect so much that it happened in the least painful manner possible “

Last February, Justin Theroux had already made it clear that he was very close to his ex-wife when he told her he had sent a tender message on the occasion of his birthday. “Joyeux aniversaire this woman is fierce. Fiercely loving, fiercely kind…and ferociously funny. I love you B,” he wrote.

In September 2018, Justin Theroux was entrusted to the “New York Times“on his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, stating that there was no “animosity” between them, despite the end of their love story. “None of us is dead, none of us wishes to attack each other with hatchets. It is friendly between us. It might sound boring but we all respect so much that it happened in the least painful manner possible,” he slipped.

