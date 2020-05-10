Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux together again… for Thanksgiving !

In France, the end of the month of November means that with three things : the upcoming opening of the Advent calendar, Christmas approaching and Black Friday, to pay for these same gifts cheaper. In contrast, among our American neighbours, this period is synonymous with recognition and forgiveness, as each year the United States celebrated Thanksgiving. Among Jennifer Aniston, typically, the hatred does not seem to be the appointment, since the actress has literally spent the evening with friends… and her ex-husband, Justin Theroux !

Oh, Justin, will make you see !

We will never forget this episode of Friends in which Rachel, a volunteer, decides to cook a Diplomat for Thanksgiving – season 6 episode 9 – and adds, by mistake, the beef, peas and onions. In real life, Jennifer Aniston looks a little better out of it. On Wednesday 27 November 2019, she has had the opportunity to hobnob with his former co-star Courteney Cox, but also Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, the presenter Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, Will Arnett and other friends. At the time of the toasts, Justin Theroux has even tried to film the interpreter of Monica… before getting serious scolding. “Jen, I love you so much… Oh, Justin, will make you see !“she cried out seeing the phone held up to it.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, the return of flame ?

If the atmosphere was a joke, it is that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have never been on bad terms. The two actors met in 2011 on the set of the film Peace, Love and more if affinities and have spent seven years of their lives together, including two and a half years of marriage. A union that Jen considers as a success… the same way that all his stories. “When they are completed, it is a decision that has been taken because we have chosen to be happyexplained it in the columns of the magazine It. Sometimes the happiness is no longer included in this relationship.“Since their separation, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have never hesitated to support in difficult times and even follow them on social networks. Like what, they had everything to become a Best Friends…