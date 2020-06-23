Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow : its surprising revelations about Friends

Waiting for the meeting of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for a documentary about the Friends, the two actresses are loaned to the game of the visio-conference. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kurdow is to admit to do the same confined, and the Friends are not there for nothing.

Thunder in the full containment. In mid-April, Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram, the announcement that everyone was waiting for. Under a photo of her, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the actor revealed there will be a meeting of the Friends. Not for a special episode, but for a show where the actors have their best memories of the series. With the purpose of coming to the aid of an association, the actress offered to all participants in a raffle to win 6 tickets for this worship gathering with VIP reception, information studies…” You will be our privileged guest in the audience for the recording of the Meeting of Special Friends where are we going to return to the series, and of all the good times that we spent together, accurate Jennifer Aniston. I hope you kiss and embrace in my arms when all this is finished. By then, continue to call and write to their friends and family ! “

Rachel and Phoebe meeting, while waiting for this Friends

Still not scheduled because of coronavirus, the meeting of the Friends it is more what to expect. The history of mass strandings of fans, the magazine Variety had the idea of organizing a video-conference between two of the six actors in the series. This is Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow that were loaned to the game. The opportunity for both actresses to discover that they had a common activity since the start of the containment : watching old episodes of Friends. Could be lassified or another… none of that ! ” I love it, support the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, to which Lisa Kudrow responded to ME TOO !. There was a time when I was with Courteney, and we have tried to find a reference of time accurately, an old trick of the Friends “. To get there, they are involved in the observation of the episodes and enjoyed most especially the bêtisiers of generic end. “We’ve been sat there, as two fans of observation of our own gag reel. In fact, what I love is that when I see an episode, it usually reminds me of when we erupt in laughter, the reproduction of the scene. You and I spent our time laughing.” A pleasure shared by Lisa Kudrow.