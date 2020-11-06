Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon anxiously await the election result

The ‘Friends’ star posted a picture with his ‘The Morning Show’ colleague of how they lived Tuesday night.

Jennifer Aniston eagerly awaits the outcome of the US presidential election.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself with Reese Witherspoon to explain how eager she is to see the results in the race for the White House.

“Mood,” she captioned her photo as she tagged her friend.

The “Friends” actress has been backing the Democratic candidate and hopes her victory is declared.

Aniston recently infuriated Kanye West fans by asking Americans not to vote for the rapper.