Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reveal their secrets slimming

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have mentioned in an interview with the magazine “Radio Times” their normal eating habits and sports to ensure that their apparent eternal youth.

If there are two stars which are the test of time, what are Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Aged respectively of 50 years and 43 years of age, the two actresses hollywood does not seem to have taken a ride since their debut on the big screen there are more than twenty years. While they are at the poster for the new series of Apple+ TV, “The Morning Show”, the two stars have entrusted their secrets to slimming the English magazine “Radio Times”.

The actress’s flagship “Friends” and the interpreter of Her Woods in “legally blond” are entrusted to follow a strict diet with a great deal of discipline : 16 hours of fasting per day, green juices daily, and intense sessions of sports at a rate six times per week.

To succeed in their fasts daily, the two friends (who had already given the reply in 2000 in “Friends” as two sisters), however, have their techniques to them. Jennifer Anniston eats nothing in the morning. “I’ve noticed a big difference in avoiding solid food for 16 hours”, she entrusted. She got up, not before 9am, an idea for not feel the effects of hunger. When he is not fasting, Jennifer Aniston starts her day with a glass of celery juice, meditation, and a bit of sport.

“ I only drink a juice green and a coffee in the morning “

For his part, Reese Witherspoon has long been adept juices of all kinds. “I only drink juice green and a coffee in the morning”, she explained. If the pretty blonde girl, a mother of three children, agrees at least some liquid in the morning, it is in part because his day starts much earlier than that of Jennifer Aniston : sunrise at 5: 30 in the morning, and workout at 7: 30.

Reese Witherspoon refers very often to his girlfriend to be aware of the techniques to follow to keep the line : “Jennifer knows so much about health and fitness (…). It is great advice for the well-being”, she concluded.

This plan is based on short periods of fasting is commonly called “the regime 16/8”, for 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of normal eating between 10h and 18h. These fasts intermittent would have the reputation of boosting brain function, increasing the control of sugar in the blood and the life expectancy rates in addition to help to the weight loss.

The two actresses have even confided that they agreed “one day cheat” per week in their diets strict, during which they allow to eat what they want when they want.

