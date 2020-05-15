Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock dating

Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux have found Sandra Bullock and her new boyfriend for a “double-date” in Austin, Texas.

Just returned from their honeymoon, Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux were joined Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, for a double event night in Austin, Texas. The four friends had dinner on Saturday at Bess Bistro, the restaurant of the star of “Gravity”. Scott, a luxury real estate agent of Los Angeles, has seen the whole scene. “They were in an intimate, pleasant, comfortable. They seemed to know themselves very well, seemed to be very close,” he confided to the magazine “People”. The man was even able to see what the stars have enjoyed. “They have ordered the famous shrimp with grits in the restaurant. It was amazing to see these huge hollywood stars together in one room.”

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall, a photographer for 49 years, began dating at the beginning of this year. Very close to the couple Aniston / Theroux, Sandra and Bryan had been invited to their wedding, in their home in Bel Air, last August 5.

A meal very lively

Justin Diamond, another customer of the restaurant, tells us that this evening Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were very “tactile”. “Every time she put her glasses on to a read a text message, Justin patted her”. For his part, Bryan “rubbing the back of Sandra’s and had his arm around her,” said Scott. “He was very affectionate while Sandra was very lively throughout the meal.”

After dinner, Sandra was then made in the kitchen. It is a party to greet the staff of the Bess Bistro, which will close its doors on the 20th September next. She “thanked everyone for their service over the years”.

Moved, Sandra then returned to her friends. Before leaving the restaurant, the star slipped his arm around his girlfriend Jennifer and gave her a hug. History of extend it a little this evening, under the starry sky Austin.