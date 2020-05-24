Jennifer Aniston at the center of the conflict, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ?

Between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it is finished. Jennifer Aniston, the former the first, would she have been at the centre of the conflict that opposes them ?

The trio Jennifer AnistonBrad Pitt and Angelina always gives rise to much gossip. If the romance between Mr and Mrs Smith is effective, some think that Jen is not there for nothing. What does she see in the recent quarrels of the couple ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

At the end of the 90s, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were a couple iconic in Hollywood. In fact, the name of the two stars was on everyone’s lips…

Until Brad Pitt decides to drop for Angelina Jolie, met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith. An act, therefore, does not have appeal to Jen of all…

The couple is separated, to the chagrin of Jennifer Aniston, left on the tile. Would she since of resentment towards the actress who was camping on the role of Lara Croft ?

It must be said that the relations between the two actresses are not in good shape. Some consider that the two women simply can not see in the painting.

All that Brad Pitt, in full divorce with Angieseems close to the star that was called “Rachel “ at the time, Friends… Rekindling hope among some, the return of the couple Brad/Jennifer.

This last would it for something in the recent conflict between the two stars, married on the screen then in real life ? Or, the actress of Friends is at the heart of this story in spite of it ?

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie: the rival one day, rivals still ?

Brad Pitt married Angelina Jolie in the early 2000s. And this, for the best, but mostly for the worst !

Because in 2016, the couple bewildered everyoneby announcing his divorce ! All that the couple had an entourage of children, several of whom they have adopted.

If the divorce takes too long, Angelina and Brad had to struggle to make some concessions, and Jennifer Aniston seems to be in the center many of the muddles. At least that is what tells the press scandals, which tends to make Jen the guilty ideal…

A little while ago, it was Angie lyrics pretty harsh and unkind towards her ex-husband. She would have said wanting to make his life “a living hell “…

Of about that the closer then as her character Maleficent in the film of the same name ! Joking aside, the star would also have denied that Brad does this Jennifer Aniston to his children.

After all, she has kept a semblance of a relationship with Brad Pitt. That said, the main interested seems close to Shiloh, the couple’s daughter…

To the point where some have stoked the fire between the two rivalby giving Shiloh a citation to say the least, disturbing. According to a rumour, denied by Jennifer Aniston, Shiloh would have wanted to call it “mom “ !

Brad Pitt: there always fair play with Jennifer Aniston ?

According to some, Jennifer Aniston would be too close to Brad, which would have the gift to annoy the star of Tomb Raider. To the extent that a source has recently revealed that Brad Pitt did not play not fair play, with Jennifer Aniston.

It is true that Brad Pitt is much cozying up to Jennifer Aniston during this divorce. “Jen has been a strong pillar, they get along better now than when they were married “, said a source Life & Style.

On his side, Angelina Jolie had to know Life & Style she didn’t want that Brad has “Jen or any other woman “ one of his children. “As long as the divorce is not finalized “at least.

On the phone, it was there that Angie would have said : “I’ll make your life a hell if you don’t listen “. If Jen was the first on the black list of Evil, it is now known that Angie had any interest to be wary of.

According to the sources The Mirror, “Brad has always contacted Jen, and acted as if nothing was going on between him and Alia [Shawkats] “. For those who are unaware, confined to his home, the actor received the visit of the said Alia.

The actor would be so often “undecided “, unable to “make a decision “according to the source close to the Pitt-Jolie. An attitude that énerverait also Jennifer Aniston at the highest point and that would remind of the attitude of Brad towards her.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina: towards the end of the argument ?

The small guéguerre between Angelina and Jen lasts for a longer time. In 2008, the star of Morning Show had said : “there have been things that have been said in the press at a time when I was not yet aware of what was happening “.

“Things like the fact that she had too look forward to going to work every morning. It really wasn’t cool of him “, she said. Proof thatit was still after Angelina Joliefor him to have bitten Brad Pitt.

Then, earlier this year, during the Cricits Choice Awards at THE, Jennifer Aniston has shown that now, in the story he was passing over. “It ends softly, I really thinkit is old and tiring “, she had said on the subject of all this gossip.

“It is like an old pair of shoes. It is time to buy a new pair any shimmering “, she had concluded. Proof that she did not want to be at the centre of the conflict.

Thus, it is clear that Jennifer Aniston has mostly found itself at the centre of all these stories, in spite of it. This being the case, it appears to be scampering away to you no longer have to suffer constant attacks of the press.

Finally, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are already a lot to do with their divorce. It may be so strong that the three stars are all already passed on to something else !

