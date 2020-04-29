Jennifer Aniston : At the Central Perk, it traps the fans of “Friends”

It was a show that is very special to Ellen DeGeneres on Friday 24 January 2020. Absent, because she had to go to renew her driving licence, the host star has left the keys of her tray to her best friend… Jennifer Aniston. The opportunity for the actress to multiply the skits and have some fun.

Because you should know that the plateau of The Ellen Show is located in the studios of Warner Bros, which are not entirely unknown to Jennifer Aniston. “I spent ten years here, in a series of so-called Friends”, she says to the public and to the viewers. And the famous Central Perk still exists ! The studios have decided to keep the décor of the café and integrate it into a tour for visitors, fans and tourists.

During the show, Jennifer Aniston has released a video in which we see the couch mythical welcomes groups of fans, who have the right to leave a photo to immortalize this moment. It, hidden behind the sofa, take the fans by surprise, pops up and scares them sometimes ! What was the reaction of the fans hysterical in the face Rachel Green in the flesh : “Is it real ? Is what I am dreaming ? It’s really, really you ?”

The fanbase of Friends do not lose intensity over the years and for good reason ! The former actors are constantly revive the series in the memories. Courteney Cox especially like to post original photos of six friends, to the great joy of the fans.

In another register, Jennifer Aniston is in the news for several weeks, as fans and the media to lend it new adventure with her ex, Brad Pitt. Earlier in the month, she won a SAG Award in the category best actress in a drama series for his role of Alex Levy in The Morning Show.