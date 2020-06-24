Jennifer Aniston : at this point of his career that has been very difficult stage to pass

In 1994, Jennifer Aniston came to fame by lending their traits to Rachel Green in the hit series Friends. If this role has allowed him to get an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award, it has been difficult for the actress to shed the image of his character.

For many fans of the series Friendsshe will always be Rachel Green ! Revealed in the series that turned out to be a great success, even in the present day, Jennifer Aniston has always had difficulties to live in the shadow of your character. In an interview with the american site The Hollywood Reporterthe actress, 51, has revealed that she had tried for a long time to move away from the role that made her a star : “Rachel Green was grafted to me, and I could not separate them. I couldn’t escape from Rachel of Friends, all the time Rachel from Friends… I was then I said to myself : “Stop the broadcast of this series !’“Jennifer Aniston continued : “I completely fought with the same and with that I was in this industry, for what seemed like an eternity, because I constantly had to prove that it was more than that.“

In this interview, Jennifer Aniston recalled how his role in the film The Good Girllaunched in 2002, was helped out of his image of Rachel : “The Good Girl was the first time that I really got rid of the character of Rachel (…) it was a relief for me. But I remember the panic that also gripped me : ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they have reason. Maybe the world sees something that I do not see, that is to say, that I’m just a girl in the apartment in new york with purple walls.’ Therefore, I’ve mainly done to me and to see if I could do something different. And it was terrifying, because it was before the whole world.“

Jennifer Aniston has fond memories of the filming of Friends

Monday, June 22, 2020, the journal of the american Variety met Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow during a video conference with the purpose of to share memories of their years on the set of Friends. While the interpreter of Phoebe Buffay was revealed to have never seen the series, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt had entrusted to us : “I love the autumn of the episodes of Friends. There was a time when I was with Courteney and we have tried to find an important moment in the series. He was sitting in front of the computer and had the air of two nerds who saw their favorite shows, laughing at ourselves. What I love when I see an episode, in general, is that I remember when we erupt in laughter, the reproduction of the scene.“ Without a doubt, Jennifer Aniston seems to be reconciled with the character of Rachel Green !

