Jennifer Aniston back in a couple with John Mayer ? This detail means everything !

The rumors of a reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have terrified the canvas, but this would be with John Mayer that she would !

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer have been seen at a dinner together ! Then, the two former will revert together ? This seems unlikely because their relationship was chaotic, it will be out soon enough the answer ! MCE TV tells you more !

The INTERPRETER OF RACHEL BACK WITH HER EX ?

The canvas has had the breath cut off last week. In effect, rumours of a possible return between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has pleased all the fans. No one has validated this info ! On the other hand, a new rumor sees the light of day. Jen would couple with another ex, John Mayer.

Remember, in 2008, during the evening of the oscars, Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer meet. The beautiful blonde succumbs to the charms of the singer. They will then go to Mexico to spend a holiday as a couple. But two months after, the two lovebirds separated. The immaturity of the singer and his addiction to twitter would make their relationship impossible. Finally, they arrive together at the academy awards Ceremony in 2009.

See this publication on Instagram

Spotted : Jennifer Aniston leaves dinner right after her ex John Mayer !

The two former have, therefore, been seen at the same dinner, sharing moments. But most of all, Jennifer Aniston is a party just after John ! This has the chip in the ear of the journal Cosmopolitan. So, rumor or reality ? The probability that the couple is back together seems low. In fact, they have had a complicated relationship.

As well, John Mayer had been very hard to Jennifer Aniston after their relationship. It would, therefore, be surprised that the beautiful returns with his example He had said” I can’t change the fact that I need to have 32 years. (…) I don’t want to pet dogs in the kitchen. (…) One of the more significant differences between us was that I tweetais. There was a rumor that she left me because I tweetais too. This was not it. “

Tags : couple Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer – Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston love Jennifer Aniston couple – john mayer