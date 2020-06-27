Jennifer Aniston : beautiful and sad story behind their tattoos…

It was one of the men (or rather males), the most important of his life. Norman, the dog Jennifer Aniston died in may 2011 at the age of 15 years, leaving the star Friends totally confused. Accustomed to spend long days with his faithful best friend, Jennifer was inconsolable for the loss of your pet. Quickly, the ex of Brad Pitt decided to make a tattoo in tribute to Norman, her late Welsh Corgie-Terrier. Since 2011, we can now read in the right foot the first name Norman written in cursive letters.

But this is not the only tattoo that Jen has done for his deceased companion. The ex-wife of Justin Theroux also has another tattoo on the inner part of the wrist for Norman. According to the magazine The peopleit was during a conversation with her friend Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer would have to know a little more of his tattoos, revealing the figures 11.11 on the inside of your wrist. A source told the magazine The people this tattoo was “very spiritual“and that “the number 11 is also special to her for her birthday and Norman“(Jennifer Aniston was born the 11th of February, and Norman passed away in 2011).

If no-one knows exactly when Jennifer has made this tattoo, she was discovered for the first time at the end of the year 2018. She was also exposed to the Golden Globe Awards the year 2020 and the year 2020, the SAG Awards, making a signal to the cameras on the red carpet. Two very nice tributes to Norman Jennifer affectionately nicknamed her “your toddler“.