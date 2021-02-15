Jennifer Aniston beautiful at the beach on Instagram!

On February 11, Jennifer Aniston made the happiness of her followers by relaying rare shots of her on Instagram.

On February 11, 2021, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 52nd birthday! For the occasion, the star shared sublime shots of her and one of them has won overall her subscribers.

To this day, who doesn’t know Jennifer Aniston? A key figure in Hollywood, there are no more of his successful film projects in the boxing-office.

Last I heard, everything seems to be going well for the actress! Although she is very discreet in the media, her private life continues to intrigue the tabloids.

Indeed, many say that the performer of “Rachel” has in recent months become close to his ex Brad Pitt. It must be said that in the early 2000s, their couple made their fans all over the world dream.

But in 2005, the actor ended their marriage to live out his love affair with Angelina Jolie. But since then, water has flowed under the bridges.

In addition, the comedian is back on the market. Just like Jennifer Aniston!

According to People, the ex-lovers spent the holidays together. For many, there would be eel under a rock!

On February 11, the actress celebrated her 52nd birthday! Unsurprisingly, many anonymous and stars sent him adorable messages on the Web.

Touched, the actress took the opportunity to relay some posts via her Instagram story. And one of his publications has also made its little one on the Web. The proof in pictures

JENNIFER ANISTON MAKES THE SHOW ON INSTAGRAM!

As you can see, Jennifer Aniston shared an old photo of her to thank users for their multiple messages! Immortalized on a pretty beach, this portrait is to die for.

And it is the photographer Alex Lumbomirski who is the author of this photo. In the past, this post has already garnered thousands of likes and compliments.

In this time of the pandemic, the actress certainly celebrated in a small committee. But let it not hold!

On February 11, her sidekick Courtney Cox also took to social media to pay tribute to her lifelong friend. And to do so, the performer of “Monica” in Friends has published many vintage shots of their incredible duet.

“Happy Birthday Jenny Louise!” wrote the star in his Instagram posts. But also: “We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you! ».

But she’s not the only one who’s done it! Indeed, Justin Theroux, the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston) or even Reese Witherspoon have done the same.

On a daily basis, the actress can boast fans and a golden entourage. We love it!