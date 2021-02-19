Jennifer Aniston: BFF Courteney Cox takes the song from Friends!

Jennifer Aniston’s co-star in Friends, Courteney Cox surprises the Web with an incredible video with the band The Rembrandt.

The cast of “Friends” never misses an opportunity to surprise us. And this time it was Jennifer Aniston’s friend who did it. Courteney Cox shared a video on Instagram to the delight of fans.

Who has never dreamed of having the same New York apartment as Monica? To go for coffee at the Central Perk? Or to have friends as crazy as Joey and Chandler?

Indeed, it already 17 years since the last episode of the cult series was broadcast on television. And since 1994, the popularity of Friends continues to grow. This is the most popular series of all time. Incredible!

And it must be said that the series has crossed the generations. Broadcast since 1994, it is now available in full on Netflix.

But fans are not yet ready to say goodbye to their favorite series. Indeed Jennifer Aniston and the other actors of Friends have planned a big surprise.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series, the Americans have put the package together. Indeed HBO Max is preparing a special episode with Jennifer Aniston and her band.

And while waiting for its release, some actors took the opportunity to register on Instagram. Like Jennifer Aniston or Matthew Perry. But it was Courteney Cox who caused a stir in her latest social media post.

JENNIFER ANISTON COURTENEY COX’S BFF IGNITES NETWORKS

This is the video of the moment. Posted on the account of Courteney Cox, the actress revealed her talents as a pianist. Indeed, Jennifer Aniston’s best friend has many talents. And to give a nod to Friends, the star played the credits on the piano.

But she is not alone. Accompanied by musician Joel Taylor, a member of the band “The Rembrandt” whose song “I’ll be there for you” is part of the series.

And Courteney Cox doesn’t stop there. At one point she turns to the camera to clap her hands. Like they did in the credits. Iconic!

At the end of the video, Jennifer Aniston’s girlfriend asks her followers what she should play next time. And in the comments it’s madness. Subscribers are thrilled, as are celebrities who can’t hide their joy.

In shock, David Beckham wrote three times “Oh my God.” “Queer Eye” star Tan France also reacted to the video. And even Warner’s official account commented “you broke the internet.”

Jennifer Aniston and her friends are willing to do anything to share good times with their fans. And this is proof that Friends fans respond and will always respond.