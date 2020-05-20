Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, war couples in Hollywood

With Jennifer Aniston, the hunk of american cinema is experiencing a seven-year union for the best and a break… for the worse! The coup de foudre between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met the heroine of “Friends” to the mat… A preview of our out-of-series ” Secrets of love “, 100 pages of photos and exclusive coverage devoted to the romances secret of the celebrities, on sale from Thursday, 14 may at your newsagent.

Brad Pitt shaved head, he wears an infamous bermuda shorts, a sweat shirt, he holds a goblet in hand and chats with Angelina Jolie. She stares, smiles, they seem to be accomplices. Two stars in a break during shooting, image banal. But… this is how rumours are born. Several tabloids insinuated, by posting this photo, that between Brad and Angelina it fricoterait after the “Cut !” the director. Is this possible? Morality condemns. Brad Pitt is a married man, who is an american idol, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green in the television series “Friends”. The suspicion of a link are poisoning the end of the shoot and its promotion. Brad Pitt does not react in public and denies in private: yes, there has been an agreement, an alchemy with Pretty, but no, it nothing happened, as promised. This is what will tell later Aniston.

The feature film where it all began? “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”, Doug Liman, machine action in which a couple ignores the true profession of each one, to find a hitman. Brad Pitt was no longer to be included in the credits when Nicole Kidman is disengaged, but when he knew that Angelina Jolie took the role, he reappeared at the casting… In 2004, Brad was 40 years ago. Superstar cool, he knows how to find good characters, the more complex and physically superb. Actor fetish of David Fincher, he has not the stature of a De Niro, but he takes insurance, progresses, and avoids the productions too silly. He married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 after three years of romance.

Angelina Jolie, she is a weird freak of 29 years. Younger, the daughter of Jon Voight gave in the rebellion, multiple marriages, bisexuality, dangerous game with the drug trade of the grotesque vial of blood with a boyfriend… Angie does not love his dad and is looking for. It is not a great performer, but she offers the camera a plastic intense – legs, lips, doll face cyborg –, what sign some contracts. When she meets Brad, the poisonous, has started its moult: it has adopted the toddler Maddox, an orphan from Cambodia, takes a close interest abbreviations and acronyms, Un, Unesco, UNHCR… in short, it takes the path of the beatification in Hollywood. Is this his speech on the woes of the planet or benefits, if sensual, seducing Brad Pitt?

Jennifer has beautiful wait for her man in the evening and cook her favorite meals, she loses the game. The time of their story, she and Brad were oozing the promise of a bright future. Jennifer, the heroine so comical and talented of the “Friends “, cute, not stunning beauty but sparkling, so popular, that catches the god of the studios, the alliance seemed the ideal, magical, reassuring. There was no child, and Angelina Jolie has awakened the desire, the love. Brad Pitt, mutique, do not admit that a simple friendship. The press is pushing, is gauss’s flirt of adultery, said their mines hampered during the promo of the film. As it shows, it feels… a glimmer, a gesture, a movement, there is storm in the air between these two. For new year’s eve, Brad and Jennifer are outside the climate toxic to Los Angeles and depart on the island of Anguilla, in the Caribbean, with Courteney Cox, the girlfriend of “Friends”, and her husband. Of photos circulating, Brad, and Jennifer are walking on the sand, he holds her by the shoulder. Therefore, there would be deception on the goods magazines, the joy the floods… The couple lives its last moments…

