Jennifer Aniston: Brad-Pitt in blood on the set of Bullet Train!

Jennifer Aniston’s ex Brad Pitt bloodied on the set of Bullet Train! We’ll give you more details.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband in blood on the set of her upcoming film Bullet Train!

They formed one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples in the 2000s. Their divorce has shaken the people’s planet.

But since their split, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt seem to have kept a good relationship. The two actors are indeed friends.

Even if the fans still hope to see them together again! But that’s not about to happen. In fact, Jennifer Aniston seems to have found love in the arms of a mysterious stranger.

Last I heard, she even decided to distance herself from her ex. But that remains to be verified!

For his part, the latter seems to be busy professionally. The 57-year-old actor is known to have joined the cast of the film Bullet Train.

An action movie in which Brad Pitt plays the role of an assassin. David Leitch’s film is expected to be released in 2021.

Moreover, the thriller based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka reveals itself a little more. We know, for example, the names of the actors who joined the cast.

Among them, Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Joey King. The talented actress Sandra Bullock and Lady Gaga are also part of the film!

JENNIFER ANISTON’S EX COVERED IN BLOOD

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband was seen on the set of Bullet Train. The paparazzi did not fail to photograph Brad Pitt while he was on the set in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old actor appears in a blood-stained T-shirt. There are also several injuries, including to the face.

So we know that Brad Pitt’s character will experience some misadventure in the film. Unsurprisingly!

The film tells the story of 5 assassins who find themselves on the same train traveling between Tokyo and Morioka. Jennifer Aniston’s ex-baby plays one of the killers, Ladybug.

The 5 criminals will discover that they are all bound by their mission. One wonders who will come out alive from this train journey that promises to be very hectic!

In fact, this is the first time that Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock have starred in a movie together! So we can’t wait to find out what it’s going to look like on the screen.

Bullet Train adds to the actor’s already full filmography. In this action film niche, Brad Pitt is often asked by directors.

Indeed, we remember his role in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, for example. Fight Club, or in the movie Ocean’s Eleven where he shares the screen with his longtime friend, George Clooney.