Jennifer Aniston confesses what she hated most about her character in “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston’s participation in the series Friends catapulted her to international fame and launched her career, but there is something about her character that she came to hate

Without a doubt, one of the television hits of the 1990s was the award-winning series Friends that marked an entire generation. One of his most iconic characters is Rachel Green played by Jennifer Aniston, who set a fashion.

In addition to her personality, one of Rachel’s characteristics was her haircut, which quickly became popular with the female audience. However, as time went by, love for the cut turned into hatred on the part of the acclaimed actress.

Jennifer Aniston confessed, later, that the cut required constant care despite being considered an easy style to use. Also, she noted that it was very difficult to style and with the help of stylist McMillan this was a disaster.

Even in 2011, the actress confessed that of the entire series it was Rachel who had “the ugliest haircut” she had seen in her entire life.

Today, at 51 years old, Jennifer Aniston stands out among Hollywood stars for looking incredible with or without makeup and having an excellent figure.

A couple of days ago he shared a photo on his social networks where he appears radiant next to Lord Chesterfield, the puppy he adopted a couple of months ago.