Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited for a night out with girlfriends

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have posted this weekend on their accounts on Instagram, the selfies they had taken with their friend Courteney Cox. The shots of the three stars of the series “Friends” have ignited the canvas in a few hours, and generated millions of “likes”.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow continues to make us dream with their beautiful friendship many years after the filming of the last episode of the series “Friends”. Far from being separated at the end of the series, performers of Rachel, Monica and Phoebe have kept in touch and even organised nights out with the girls, as was the case this weekend. On Sunday, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have in fact posted on their accounts Instagram respective, several selfies taken with Courteney Cox.

On the negatives, we can see the trio pose side-by-side in front of several bottles of wine displayed on the wall in the background. Courteney Cox wearing a white blouse with a long gold necklace, while Lisa Kudrow had chosen a shirt with colorful patterns and posed, sometimes with glasses, sometimes without. For its part, Jennifer Aniston sported a simple turtleneck with short sleeves, and was amused to drop kisses on the cheeks of his two girlfriends.

Of course, the publications of the actresses have rapidly generated multiple millions of “likes”, reaching nearly 8 million of likes for the photos posted by Jennifer Aniston. An impressive number, which is not without reminding us of the enthusiasm it had caused at the time of its inscription on Instagram in October 2019. The pretty blonde 50-year-old had broken the internet by posting a photo of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, but also Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and herself, spending a great evening together by the fire. “Beloved” more than 15 million times, this was certainly one of the entrances to the stars, the most historic of the platform.

Their fans want a return of the series on their screens

Since the ex of Brad Pitt, as well as the other two actresses are constantly posting pictures of them together, frightening their followers who are hoping for a return of the series on their screens. For the moment, none of the six actors in the famous show has denied rumors shared by their fans in the face of this return. Pending confirmation or infirmation, users are delighted to see the actresses in all three together : “We love you girls !”, “this is the kind of content I want to see on Insta all day”, “I could so freak out now !”, can I read among the comments. An outpouring of love that has certainly warmed the heart.

Also read:Jennifer Aniston is honored and rewarded by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow