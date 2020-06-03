Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox… These stars who have an ex in common

The world of celebrities is so small that it is not uncommon to find on the CV love two stars – friendly, enemy or opposite of one another – a·e ex in common. And if one remembers well that Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck have both been lovers of Gwyneth Paltrow, is remembered may be a little bit less than the first has also attended to the actress Robin Givens, the ex-wife of heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson. And it wasn’t long that Brad Pitt does not make him serve as a punching ball !

BFF to the city and to the screen, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have also had a coup de coeur in common in the years 90 : this was for the musician Adam Duritz. And in one case as in the other, this was short and unimpressive ! Pamela Anderson, Gisele Bündchen and Cameron Diaz have they had private lessons in surfing with Kelly Slater, the star of the gliding… Amazing as well, Dear loved Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, the two heroes of Top Gun. Back in pictures at some of his romantic relationships shared by two stars…

