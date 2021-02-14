Jennifer Aniston: Courteney Cox’s adorable message for her 52nd birthday!

Jennifer Aniston got a nice surprise from Courteney Cox! Indeed, the star made a nice statement for his 52 years!

Jennifer Aniston just celebrated her 52nd birthday. And surprise! The actress was entitled to a tender statement from her BFF Courteney Cox. We let you discover his beautiful message in the rest of the article!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have a very strong relationship onset of the series Friends. Indeed, the two actresses quickly became best friends in the 1990s. And they haven’t left each other since!

The two women continue to spend a lot of time together. Jennifer Aniston even became the godmother of Coco, The daughter of Courtney Cox. We love it!

Monica’s interpreter couldn’t forget her BFF this Thursday, February 11th! Jennifer Aniston was celebrating her 52nd birthday. The perfect opportunity to give him a nice surprise on the Web!

Courteney Cox decided to make a little album remembering her best moments with the actress. We can then discover beautiful souvenir photos of the iconic duo on the Instagram page!

The star also took advantage of her publication to declare her love to Jennifer Aniston. So it didn’t take much to make fans of the Friends series feel any better!

COURTNEY COX PAYS TRIBUTE TO JENNIFER ANISTON ON HER BIRTHDAY!

Courteney Cox wrote a very moving message on her Instagram profile. “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you!”.

The Friends star then adds several photos of Jennifer Aniston to retrace their beautiful friendship story. We can discover the BFF with Coco when she was a child or an old photoshoot.

Courteney Cox softened the canvas with this beautiful tribute. Indeed, his message has gone around the web and counts more than 2.6 million likes. Incredible!

No doubt: Jennifer Aniston can count on her lifelong friend! And the latter is not likely to forget this nice surprise anytime soon!

Friends actresses always share a very strong bond. Their friendship fascinates Internet users who dream of seeing them together on screen after Friends.

They did not hesitate to compliment the BFF “we love you!”, “The best duo!”, “We miss you!”, “The most beautiful story of friendship”, “I love you!”, “Always as complicit” can read among the reactions!

No doubt: Courteney Cox has hit the mark with her nice message! The star proves she’s still addicted to her friend Jennifer Aniston. And that their friendship has been going on for more than 20 years.

The actresses have not finished surprising us! Will they meet again to celebrate Jennifer’s 52nd birthday as a girl? Case to follow!