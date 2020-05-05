Jennifer Aniston devastated by their relationship ?

According to rumors, Brad Pitt would be in quarantine with the pretty actress Alia Shawkat. But think of Jennifer Aniston in this relationship ?

Between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the public does not know any more where to give head. Against all odds, Brad Pitt would have spent her confinement with Alia Shawkat. MCE TV tells you out from A to Z !

The rumors therefore suggests that Brad Pitt would be confined with his ex, now friend, Jennifer Aniston.

Several witnesses were then said to have previews in the house of the actress in Los Angeles. Also, the photos circulating on the web !

However, a new ad just to contradict all the info. The american actor does not, therefore, seem locked up with Jennifer Aniston…

According to these new rumors, he would have then made the decision to spend his quarantine with Alia Shawkat ! No, you’re not dreaming.

The magazine Intouch then recently said that the pretty actress would have spent a evening with Brad Pitt.

Since the night of April 18, 2020it would, therefore, be still… that’s a surprise ! Their relationship seems very serious.



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: each of their side !

According to a source close to Jennifer Aniston, the actress would be hard for them to accept the new. “Of course, it remains conscious thathe spent time with Alia“.

“She is the perfect girl next door, but those who are close to Brad know that girls trendy and cool like Alia are more of its kind “.

According to Intouch, the actor would therefore have found someone “intelligent, down-to-earth, normal, eccentric funny “.

Alia is not, therefore, how to surprise and make laugh the handsome man. It was also already presented to his friends !

“He presented it to the important people in his life “. This confirms, therefore, that their history is announced very serious.

This is a case that should not please Jennifer Aniston. The public expects now that the american actress to react to all of this.

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt news – Brad Pitt Alia – Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston 2020 – Jennifer Aniston news