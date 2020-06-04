Jennifer Aniston divorced Brad Pitt and full of regrets ? Here’s what she would have done differently during their marriage

This is one of the divorces of the saddest in Hollywood. When they were imagined to live happy for the rest of their life, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still close too, have decided to take separate paths. Exit the famous couple Braniston ! At the time, the american actress was also delivered on this painful separation. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2005, the star Friends had been found to have few regrets about his split with the comedian : “It a lot of things that I’d probably do it differently. Like taking more vacation – break from work, in order to take advantage of the one and the other in different locations. But there was always something to stop us ; either it worked or it was me.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

In this interview, Jennifer Aniston has finally landed on Instagram, had confessed to what went wrong in her marriage with Brad Pitt : “I would not have given as much of my person, what I have done at times. It’s like that with people caring. I love taking care of others and I have definitely put her needs before my own sometimes. Somehow, you get lost along the way. You do not know when this happens. It is so misleading. There is no one else to blame than yourself. I’ve always been like that in my relationships, even with my mother. This is not very healthy. But I think I’ve broken the pattern now. I do not let myself ever falling out of the way. I have the impression that my perception of myself grows stronger because of it all.” Of the most touching confidences.