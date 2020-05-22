Jennifer Aniston does not support more !

An anonymous source has made several revelations to the newspaper, the Mirror. Jennifer Aniston would not resist the behavior undecided Brad Pitt.

Bad news for fans of the couple Brad Pitt – Jennifer Aniston. The famous actress of Friends would have something to blame her ex-husbandand not least ! MCE TV says it all !

Since his divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad Pitt had been left to run down a rumor of size. In fact, he and his ex-wife were shown together at the ceremony of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In fact, gossip had grown rapidly, leaving the viewers to imagine a new union between the two lovebirds. Moreover, the health crisis had only reinforced this assumption.

In fact, other confidences had suggested that Brad Pitt and Jen were confined in the same house. Lack of luck, it was still not the truth !

Worse still, the star of the american series, Friends, would not resist the behaviour of the interpreter of Benjamin Button. The cause ? The latter would be undecided !

Jennifer Aniston does not like that Brad Pitt is playing with her feelings !

The Mirror then explains that Brad Pitt has no consistency. In fact, it can be very close to his ex before not to give him any new.

Besides, the young woman is clearly thinking that the actor does exactly the same thing with Alia Shawkat. ” Brad has always contacted Jen and acted as if nothing was going on between him and Alia. ” Explained and an anonymous source before proceeding.

“Every time someone asks Brad Pitt what happens between him and Alia, he insists on the fact that they are only friends. But there has been a lot of rumors under which she would stay home and spend time with him without judgment. ”

“She takes the calls, but she finds it exasperating to wonder what is going on between them. And she said as much. It feels broken and disappointed by him once again. ” Case to follow…

