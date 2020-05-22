Jennifer Aniston does not want the series to resume

Then she needs to come back for a special episode, the actress does not wish to find Rachel for the long term.

This month of may would have had to be special. In fact, a special episode 25 of the series “Friends“should have been released, but the health crisis, to obliged the leaders to review their plans.

The meeting of the six actors to celebrate 25 years of the series would have had to be an event, but the blur is installed with respect to the form of this show “tribute”. A televised episode ? A kind of show in front of the public ? Rather, it is this second option that seems to be favored.

And to promote this event, Jennifer Aniston, the interpreter of Rachel, made a few confidences. She has already returned on the controversy regarding his supposed refusal to repeat something : “I’ve never been opposed to a reunion, or a special program, but I have always been against the idea of taking back our characters for new adventures. Find Rachel at 50 years old has no interest. Let’s keep the memories of our youth“she said.

However, she admits that there is a strong link and only between she and her five companions of shooting : “I am always there for my Friends ! Even if I see some more often than others. There has never been any animosity or jealousy between us because we have formed a block kingdom to six, since the beginning of the series“.

The series has been a phenomenal success, so much so that each release brings a lot of viewers. Even Netflix picks up the series. A success that the actress has struggled to manage in his private life : “The hardest part was to beat me to not be watched and followed constantly in my private life. It took me years to gain confidence in myself“.

“Friends“was released on the TFX at the moment.