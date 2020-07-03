Jennifer Aniston explains her struggle to escape from “Rachel from friends” and get different roles

Apart cake and The good girl, The Show Of The Morning it is one of the dramatic roles of the most well-known of Aniston in Hollywood. Byrne, who has made his debut in the american television drama legal Damage and has continued to have roles in comedy films and as The spy and The bridesmaidsand he referred to the tendency of actors to be pigeonner in a field or in another.

“Once you play the comedy, which I don’t think you can do the drama; and if it is considered only as a dramatic actor, you don’t think you can do comedy. They forget that we are actors and we have in reality is simply a matter of finding, accessing and obtaining materials,” said Aniston.

Read the exchange of round table on THR. The Show Of The Morning you should come back for a second season on the Apple TV +.