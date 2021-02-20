Jennifer Aniston fan of this beautiful birthday video of her fans!

Jennifer Aniston can count on her fans to celebrate her birthday. And it was on Instagram that they gave her a very nice gift.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most beloved personalities. And that’s why his fans give it back to him. Indeed they surprised him for his birthday. And it’s worth a visit.

Since her role as Rachel Green in “Friends”, the actress has continued the roles in comedies. Making her one of the biggest stars of the moment.

But she prefers to leave out the movies to find the series. Jennifer Aniston is featured in an original Apple TV creation. “The Morning Show” is a series that tells the story of a scandal erupting in the morning on American television.

And it must be admitted that this program has been a real success. A daring bet for the platform that wanted to highlight this taboo subject of our society. But it’s definitely there.

Jennifer Aniston announced the renewal of Season 2 on Instagram. Along with her loyal hairdresser, she posted a beautiful selfie in her shooting room to announce the news.

But when the actress is not on a film set, she takes the opportunity to share moments of her daily life on social networks.

Indeed, she joined Instagram in 2019. Better late than never. Thus, the pretty blonde now has 36.3 million subscribers to her credit. A very active community that sends him a lot of love.

JENNIFER ANISTON MOVED BY HER FANS

If Jennifer Aniston can boast of one thing, it’s her fans. Indeed it has a great community on social networks as in real life.

When she posted her first photo on her Instagram account the fans went crazy. The selfie with his faithful acolytes of “Friends” was, therefore, a sensation.

And to thank Jennifer Aniston for sharing these moments, fans wanted to surprise her for her birthday. So it was on February 11 that she was able to receive her gift. A move that comes straight from Brazil.

Indeed, a group of fans made a very special video. Each of them filmed themselves as if they were clapping their hands. All on the song “IDK You Yet” by Alexander 23.

And the editing of the video is very successful! So we are witnessing a real human chain of clapping hands. They even integrated a video of Jennifer Aniston by train making a “high five” to continue the illusion.

This video is very symbolic because it shows how its fans stay connected despite the distance. But also how much they love the actress. And the result is very moving.

The actress shared the video in the story and commented “I send you all my love”. Successful bet for his fans who moved their idol.