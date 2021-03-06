Jennifer Aniston finally reveals the story of her wrist tattoo!

Jennifer Aniston’s tattoo intrigues a lot. The meaning of the latter is finally revealed. Enough to delight the most curious fans.

Right now, Jennifer Aniston is getting a lot of talk about herself. And for good reason, she will soon make her return to the spotlight.

Indeed, alongside her friends from Friends, she will then participate in a very special show. Not bad!

The cast of the must-see series will then meet for the first time since the end of filming. Enough to delight the fans of the program.

It must be said that the Friends experience remains a very good memory for Jennifer Aniston and her classmates. Thus, the idea of getting together and revealing filming anecdotes makes the whole team very happy.

Filming for this show is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston continues to keep her social networks alive.

Always very observed, the actress can always count on her loyal fans. Besides, they seem to be looking for the slightest scoop.

JENNIFER ANISTON: THE MEANING OF HER TATTOO REVEALED

The beautiful Jennifer Aniston has a tattoo on her wrist. Her “11 11” intrigues her fans a lot. No wonder!

For several years, viewers have questioned the meaning of these two figures.

Thus, several theories have emerged. On the Web, therefore, the hypotheses circulated. It must be said that this tattoo is very surprising!

A tribute to her dogs, lucky numbers, or the date of her birthday, fans of Jennifer Aniston tried to discover the meaning.

But her friend Andrea Benewald put an end to this great suspense. Indeed, on Insta she then posted a photo for her girlfriend’s birthday. She said: “I can’t wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11 11!

In fact, a few weeks later, the friend’s star shared the same photo. She added: “Happy birthday to my sister forever from another gentleman.”

In short, the two 11 symbolize her birthday and her dog Norman died in 2011. Besides, she would even have the first name of her little companion inside the foot.

No one knows if Jennifer Aniston has other tattoos. But many fans have tattoos in her honor.

Indeed, on Thursday, Whitney Cummings conducted an interview with Hannah Stocking. The star then had a heart tattooed on her foot.

She said: “There’s nothing I won’t do for laughs. I’m fully getting an ‘I love Jennifer Aniston’tattoo. So enough to amuse the fans.

The beautiful Jennifer Aniston could unveil new tattoos. Case to follow then.