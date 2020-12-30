CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her incredible physique during workout

Posted on

The actress wowed fans with her impressive physique during a training session.

Jennifer Aniston wowed fans with her impressive physique while sharing new photos during a training session.

The 51-year-old star, who rose to fame after playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, looked like a fitness diva while sporting a tight suit.

Brad Pitt’s ex showed off her impressive figure with the aim of encouraging women that age is nothing more than a number if you strictly take care of your health, in an advertisement for Vital Proteins.

Jennifer, who wowed fans with her outstanding performance in many Hollywood rom-coms, looked gorgeous while sporting a tight set of yoga leggings and a sports top.

The charming Hollywood actress did some makeup and also dropped her golden curls on her shoulders.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.1K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

416
CELEBRITIES

SELENA GOMEZ IS STUNNING ON THE NEW COVER OF VOGUE MEXICO

329
CELEBRITIES

Prince Charles “is furious” about his character in The Crown

To Top