Jennifer Aniston flaunts her incredible physique during workout

The actress wowed fans with her impressive physique during a training session.

Jennifer Aniston wowed fans with her impressive physique while sharing new photos during a training session.

The 51-year-old star, who rose to fame after playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, looked like a fitness diva while sporting a tight suit.

Brad Pitt’s ex showed off her impressive figure with the aim of encouraging women that age is nothing more than a number if you strictly take care of your health, in an advertisement for Vital Proteins.

Jennifer, who wowed fans with her outstanding performance in many Hollywood rom-coms, looked gorgeous while sporting a tight set of yoga leggings and a sports top.

The charming Hollywood actress did some makeup and also dropped her golden curls on her shoulders.