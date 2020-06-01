Jennifer Aniston found Brad Pitt and wears the engagement ring of their marriage

Jennifer Aniston found Brad Pitt : the two former were found last January at the ceremony SAG Awards. The more attentive might have noticed that the actress wore the engagement ring offered by Brad Pitt in 1999.

Jennifer Aniston : again close to Brad Pitt

This is no longer a new, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have separated. Since then, fans of the couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s dream of seeing them getting back together. As a reminder, they were married when the actor has made the acquaintance of the beautiful Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. After which he decided to break up with Jennifer.

A situation difficult to accept, even more when her rival has announced her first pregnancy. Today, more mature, and especially single, the two exs are again very close. Besides, Brad Pitt would try to “catch up” with Jennifer Aniston. ” Brad takes his responsibilities and tries to redeem himself. He had not realized how he had hurt Jen at the time. He was so charmed by Angelina that he did not realize. Brad and Jen have always had affection for each other, and they remember fondly their years spent together. Jen has always thought of Brad as her soul mate. For it, the review is like reviewing a very good old friend. They actually have a real connection” according to a source.

Last January was held the ceremony of the SAG Awards, the opportunity for the two friends to be very close. Complicity, braces, games of glances, half-smiles… the two stars have taken a perverse pleasure to display together in front of the crowd and the photographers.

Jennifer Aniston wears engagement ring from Brad Pitt

Several months after the ceremony, new revelations have been made on this evening. In fact, according to the website The Cheat Sheetthe beautiful Jennifer Aniston – in which part of his anatomy makes crazy Florence Foresti – wore a ring during the ceremony. But not just any ring !

It would seem that the actress had to finger the engagement ring offered by Brad Pitt in 1999there are more than 20 years already. The ring had been made by the house of jewellery Damiani. The vice-chair of the house had herself worked on the famous jewel. Paid 500 000 $ 462 000 euros, it is a ring that is unique in the world white gold is encrusted with small diamonds.

If all the fans of the couple across the world hope to see her again one day the two lovers together, it would seem that Jennifer Aniston prefers for it, keep Brad Pitt as a friend…

