Jennifer Aniston ‘grateful’ without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving

The actress showed a couple of photos with her pet to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Jennifer Aniston shared a couple of photos Thursday with her dog while celebrating Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Friends” star posted her photos on Instagram with a caption that read, “We are grateful.”

Her caption sparked a debate over whether the actress was seeking to quell rumors about her love life with a cryptic message.

Many fans were convinced that their favorite actress would not join any boyfriend for turkey dinner.

Her reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt earlier this year sparked rumors that the couple sought comfort in each other’s company, following the “Fight Club” actor’s split with Angelina Jolie.