Jennifer Aniston has long wanted the series to Friends because it does not appear

People and royalty

One of the that has performed more than a decade, Rachel Green has not always lived of his celebrity.

It is one of the actresses most iconic of Hollywood and now has a filmography full. However, Jennifer Aniston has always had the impression of being confined to her role of Rachel in Friends. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that the series was continued by all parties. ” Time is running out. What I want to say is that I absolutely could not get rid of Rachel. I don’t échappais never a ‘This is Rachel from Friends !’. It was like that all the time and, after a while, I started to say to me, ‘ But stop playing this p*tain of the series !’ “.

Also read > Jennifer Aniston overheard a nurse came to the Covid-19 (and touches the Canvas in the heart)

“I am beaten “

We had to wait until 2002 with the release of the film The good girl so that the public can discover Jennifer Aniston in a record other than of the comedy. She has also not hidden the fear she felt at the time. ” I said to myself that I was not perhaps not be able to do something more. They may have had a reason. I was a girl, in his apartment in New York with its walls of color purple “, she says.

“Once you play the comedy, I don’t think that you can do in the theatre; and if it is considered only as a dramatic actor, you don’t think you can do comedy. They forget that we are actors and that, in fact, we have everything necessary to do everything (…) But I have fought against myself. Against him that I was in this industry. There is a real sense of freedom in the fact of age, due to that I stopped worrying about everything,” she concluded.

Also read > Jennifer Aniston threatened to death by Harvey Weinstein : An e-mail scathing resurfaced