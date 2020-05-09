Jennifer Aniston has published two photos tender with his dad, John

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston has softened fans on social networks by posting two shots taken at the side of his dad, John.

While the Christmas celebrations were at an end, Jennifer Aniston took advantage of a moment to get back into his private albums and reveal a snapshot new it girl to the side of his dad, John. Thursday 26 December 2019, the actress from 50 years ago is entering its page Instagram to post two photos : the first, the actress is barely 5 years old, and holds her arms entwined around his father. On the second, the star of “Friends” strikes a pose next to John during a recent evening. “Christmas with one of my creators. Yesterday and today. I love you, daddy,” she tenderly written.

Star of the small screen before her daughter

Jennifer Aniston has always been close to his dad. Today 86 years old, John Aniston (real name Yannis Anitios Anastasakis) was born in Crete and immigrated to the United States before the birth of her daughter, herself born in Sherman Oaks, a suburb of Los Angeles. It was also in Hollywood that he began his career in the 1960s, becoming a famous actor of the small screen. Since 1985, he also played the role of Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives” (“days and lives”), soap opera very familiar to fans of “Friends” since it is the one in which Joey (Matt LeBlanc) plays from time to time. A nice nod to Jennifer Aniston at the time where it turned even the series.

John Aniston had been married between 1965 and 1980, the actress and model american Nancy Dow. Jennifer Aniston had moved away from his mother for many years because of estranged families. The two women were reconciled shortly before the death of Nancy, who disappeared in 2016 at the age of 79 years, following a STROKE.

