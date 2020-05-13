Jennifer Aniston has renewed contact with Brad Pitt… but goes out with other men

They are both single, and have returned 14 years after their divorce. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, couple, lighthouse in the early 2000s, had broken up after he cheated with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Since, they were more spoken. Brad Pitt, calmed down after his divorce with Angelina Jolie, and since that it has settled its problems with alcoholand Jennifer Aniston, separated from the actor Justin Theroux since 2017are talking again.

A source close to the actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight : “She remains in contact with Brad and he comes to them to talk. They have come a long way.“This reconciliation does not mean, however, that they will recover in a couple. In effect, Jennifer Aniston goes with other men : “The support it receives from the women in her life helped her to move on to something else and, with the encouragement of her friends she began to see other men.“

Friends that one knows well, since they shared the screen for ten years : “Jen is very close Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox -its partners in Friends, ED-, and they were encouraged to meet men and take the lead.“After many twists and turns, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have a healthy relationship, and both can move each of their side without rancor.

