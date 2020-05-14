Jennifer Aniston : her confidences about her childhood “destabilizing”

The life of the stars is not always as shiny and magical than we think. This is the case of Jennifer Aniston who has just admitted that as a child, not everything was pink for her !

Jennifer Aniston has lent itself to the play of questions/answers alongside actress Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine. And apparently, his unwavering smile would be due to a childhood not so easy… In fact, the members of his family were “not really caring” between them, according to his statements.

The actress, who just celebrated his 51 years on 11 February last, admitted that this particular atmosphere was thatshe felt “not in safety”. In daily life, she is forced, therefore, to put forward “joy and positivity”… as on his account Instagram ! With its many shots of it small, only where the side of his father, we could never have imagined that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was lived a childhood “unsettling”according to his own words.

She always sees the glass half full

So when things are not going in the right direction… Jennifer Aniston turns always to his past. “When one is witness to some human behavior, we say : I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience that feeling which takes possession of my body. I don’t want someone else to be in touch with this feeling”says the star of the series Friends.

Even if it doesn’t, Jennifer Aniston has been marked by the divorce of his parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, then she was only 9 years old. They have, however, always supported and helped me to see the glass half full. “I think I should thank my parents. We may be angry, or to be a martyr, or you can say : you have lemons ? Make a lemonade”, tells the unforgettable Rachel Green. And it is probably the secret of his long and beautiful career as an actress !

