Jennifer Aniston: her fans shocked by David Letterman’s attitude!

Jennifer Aniston fans are disgusted by a rather frightening interview with David Letterman from the 90s! Video to discover at the end!

The shock on the canvas! Jennifer Aniston fans discover an old interview and are more than shocked by David Letterman’s attitude!

Jennifer Aniston has been featured on our screens for over 30 years! Between Friends, Along Came Pollyou again Horrible Bosses, and The Morning Show, the star no longer has to prove her acting skills!

Over the course of her career, the 52-year-old has always been doing well! And this, even when others have not! An interview with her on The Late Show with David Letterman horrified her fans! And for good reason…

Indeed, in 1998, she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman to promote her film Object of My Desire! At one point, it completely derails, leaving Jennifer Aniston visibly very, very uncomfortable!

“Forgive me if it’s rude, I just want to try one thing,” he explains before rotating her chair towards her! He then puts a hand on her neck and starts sucking a strand of her hair! Shock!

Shaken and horrified, the actress shouts, “What are you doing?” Finally removing the strand of hair from her mouth, the host then hands the young woman a handkerchief so that she can dry the strand of her hair full of saliva…

DAVID LETTERMAN: CRITICIZED FOR HIS PAST TREATMENT OF FEMALE STARS, INCLUDING JENNIFER ANISTON!

Unsurprisingly, after finding the 23-year-old music video, Jennifer Aniston fans are absolutely horrified! They denounce David Letterman as misogynistic, rude, and frightening! Shock!

But that’s not all! It seems that Jennifer Aniston’s treatment is not an isolated case…

In an interview, he urged Madonna to kiss a random male audience member! She then responded by calling him a “fucking sick man”! In 2013, he can also be seen putting pressure on Lindsay Lohan about her mental health and addiction!

And as early as 2004, he had opened his interview with Christina Aguilera by calling her “terribly exotic”, then began harassing her about her piercings until she begged him to move on…

In 2019, David Letterman spoke about his sexist and predatory behaviors of the past! “I felt horrible because who wants to be the guy who makes people unhappy to work where they work? I don’t want to be that guy and I’m not that guy anymore. I was that guy back then. He told Vanity Fair.

Did you miss that shock interview? We’ll let you find out right here: