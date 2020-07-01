Jennifer Aniston : her message is poignant to encourage Americans to wear a mask

Since a few days, the pandemic Covid-19, seems to be returning to the united States. On the 29th of June, around 42 000 new cases which have been diagnosed, which obliges States to slow down the process of déconfinement in progress. To stop this acceleration of the pandemic, Jennifer Aniston has decided to take the word and speak on the port of the mask, the controversy in the united States. On Instagram, the actress posted a selfie without makeup, and where she is wearing a black mask, accompanied by a long title. She writes : “I understand that the masks are uncomfortable to wear. But I don’t think that it is worse than that of the companies are closed… the people are regarded as a… that the nursing staff is absolutely exhausted. And that so many lives were taken by the virus, because we are not doing enough. “

The actress continues : “I really believe in the goodness of people, so I know we can all do it. But, there are still a lot of people in this country who refuse to make efforts so that the curve flattens out, and that all the world is kept in good state of health. People are worried about their rights are “not stolen”, then you will be asked to wear a mask. This recommendation is simple and effective is used for political purposes at the expense of the lives of the people. And that should not be a debate. “

Jennifer Aniston concluded with these words : “If human life is important to you, please, wear a mask, and encourage others around you to do the same. “A post is already liked by more than 4.5 million individuals and praised in the comments of Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Pink, Gwyneth Paltrow, Orlando Bloom, or even Charlize Theron.