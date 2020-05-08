Jennifer Aniston : her reference to the hilarious to the Friends for the arrival of Matthew Perry on Instagram

Friday, 7 February, Matthew Perry is (finally) on Instagram. The opportunity for Jennifer Aniston, who has recently created his account on the social network, to make a reference to the hilarious to Friends.

He was missing more than him. Last October, Jennifer Aniston arrived on Instagram, by posting a selfie of the cast in full of the cult series Friends. “And now we’re also friends on Instagram “had she commented. An arrival on the social network (very) notable : in just a few hours, she had collected several million like, and in five hours and sixteen minutes (only), it exceeded the million subscribers (today it is more than 27 million). And if the interpreter of the unforgettable Rachel Green had been able to identify Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt Leblanc (Joey), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and David Schwimmer (Ross), she had not been able to add Matthew Perry (Chandler) who had not (yet) account Instagram. This has now been done : he had signed up on Instagram, with the pseudo MattyPerry4on Friday 7 February.

Matthew Perry hosted on Instagram with a joke of Jennifer Aniston

Last star Friends to join the social network, Matthew Perry has released a preview of the sitcom of worship in which Chandler dance, writing : “This shows just how delighted I am to finally be on Instagram. Then, it is gone…” It was greeted with enthusiasm by the users – it already has 4 million followers, and by his former partners of game. Lisa Kudrow has shared a souvenir photo with Matthew Perry. “Welcome to Instagram ! Finally !!! Yay ! I can’t believe my eyes, my EYES “, she légendé, referring to one of its replicas cults of the series. And Jennifer Aniston, who has commented on the publication, has also made a reference hilarious Friends : “Yay Matty ! Would you be ABLE to put more time ? “, she wrote, picking up on the phrasing iconic of Chandler. And on his account, she shared a photo with Matthew Perry. “I am shocked that Matty is the last person to join Instagram, knowing that he was um… um… oh my gosh ! Oh ! A computer scientist DEVELOPATEUR. ” Sixteen years after the end of the series, Jennifer Aniston still remembers her best replicas. And so are we.