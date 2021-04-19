Jennifer Aniston: her strange ritual before traveling by plane!

Not long ago, Jennifer Aniston gave information about her phobia of flying. She even has a strange ritual before her travels!

In an interview with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston confided in her about a strange ritual before flying. To say the least, she surprised many.

AN ATYPICAL RITUAL

Jennifer Aniston said she did two simple laps as soon as she got on a plane. The reason? The young woman has a real phobia of flying. It’s a place where she doesn’t feel at all comfortable.

From an early age, she made this rather strange technique that brings her well-being. Thanks to this, she feels better on her plane trips. Besides, Jennifer Aniston is real superstitious.

As soon as she gets on a plane, the young woman puts her right foot in the cockpit and touches the outside of the plane at the same time. One thing is for sure, she really amused her fans with this little anecdote about her daily life.

In the news, Justin Theroux returned about her separation from the Friends actress. And the least we can say is that the two exes have kept a very nice relationship despite their divorce a few years ago.

In an interview with Eric Sullivan, Justin Theroux gave some really cute info about Jennifer Aniston. She said the two still had a lot of love for each other.

JENNIFER ANISTON STILL VERY CLOSE TO HER EX JUSTIN THEROUX

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband said: “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We’re texting. Like it or not, we didn’t have this dramatic breakup.

Later, she also kindly confessed: “And we love one another.” But that’s not all. The comedian also explained that she had a very nice friendship with Jennifer Aniston. They have not lost touch.

Justin Theroux revealed: “I am sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can’t be together. But we always bring joy and friendship.” She also made a nice declaration of love.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex explained: “If you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, you have to love them the same way. Out of the relationship. The two remained very close and complicit.

For her part, the actress remains quite discreet about her private relationships. While some believe she got back together with Brad Pitt, she never spoke out.

For some time now, there have been rumors that Jennifer Aniston has decided to adopt a baby girl in an orphanage. Case to follow!