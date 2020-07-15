Jennifer Aniston : here is your look-alike, Caitlyn and the likeness is to be wrong !

This is not the imitations of stars that are missing in the world. Regularly, thanks to social media, one discovers, astonished, mr. and the sra. Around-the – world, which looks the same, or nearly so, to a celebrity. The double of Kim Kardashian have to shovel as those of Angelina Jolie. Today, a new clone made about him : he is the lookalike Jennifer Aniston.

It is named Caitlyn, she is a Californian, the mother of the family, and in Instagram, published under the name of The Kindred Of Ginger. Has attracted the attention of some Users from the internet after her stylist posted a photo of her with her new haircut wavy. The magic of the Internet did the rest : two of three movements, it has been adoubée look-alike a non-official Jennifer Aniston, and has captured the attention of some media.

Caitlyn : sosie or not sosie de Jennifer Aniston ?

A sudden notoriety by Caitlyn who plays modest. Asked by Todayshe confesses that when she was in high school, some had already made the comment that it seemed “Rachel Friends“, “made me blush, I didn’t know what to answer. Twenty years later, I repeated again and again and each time I am prepared for that.”

Personally, Caitlyn don’t see too much resemblance between her and Jennifer Aniston, “in addition to blue eyes”his family and his friends no more. Despite everything, it still feels “very flattered” by comparison. It is true that it could be worse.

