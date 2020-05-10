Jennifer Aniston : How she broke Instagram…

It was at the beginning of the contact with his fans and his friends, but Jennifer Aniston had certainly not expected to create a craze such as the social network Instagram experienced a few malfunctions. Everything is gone, October 15, 2019, from a simple image, but not least…

Since she post often personal photos, of her, of his friends, his colleagues, with a slogan, the self-deprecating humor.

With already, a month later, some 20 million subscribers at the counter, Jennifer Aniston proves and proves that, 25 years after his role of Rachel Green in the series Friendsit is always appreciated by the public, which makes her a true icon of his time. His natural and his sense of humour good at it it may be some nostalgic for the era of Friendsbut it’s now on his account Instagram that you like them… and in our video above !