Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation by COVID-19

A member of The Morning Show team tested positive for Covid-19, so production was stopped.

Jennifer Aniston isolates herself after coming into close contact with a crew member from The Morning program who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Apple TV + program halted production for the safety of its team members, led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

But there have been rumors that the staff member received a false positive.

The actors were filming for the last episode before the holiday season began.

This has led to the question of whether the show will be rescheduled before the end of the year holidays or not.

Filming for season 2 of the show began in October after filming was delayed last spring due to the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston was seen returning to the set in Los Angeles and was photographed during a scene.