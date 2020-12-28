CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston irritates many over a “insensitive” Christmas ornament

Posted on

An ornament on the Friends star’s Christmas tree earned her all sorts of criticism.

Jennifer Aniston has upset some of her followers after a post on Twitter where a photo of an insensitive and tasteless ornament appears.

His Christmas tree decoration piece sparked quite a few angry reactions, as it is engraved with the words “Our first pandemic 2020.”

While no caption was added to the photo, many fans didn’t seem overly excited about the Friends actress commemorating a dark period in the lives of many people around the world.

Twitter users criticized the 51-year-old beauty, who appears to be overlooking the many losses and many challenges that emerged after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jennifer Aniston is a fool for posting that ornament in her story… celebrities are crazy,” wrote one user.

“Greetings to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that in a Christmas ornament! “Added another user.

