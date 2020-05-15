Jennifer Aniston is cracked all the world with a photo of her child

The star of Friends Jennifer Aniston has literally melted his community Instagram by sharing on the social network, a shot of her when she was still a little girl.

All the children are of course cute, but some are just chewable. The interpreter of Rachel Green belongs to this second category, and they proved it by posting a photo of her child last Friday. Recently on Instagram, the star still discovering the social network and regularly feeds his page, to the delight of his community.

This time, it is so a picture of the intimacy that we have been able to discover since she shared a snapshot where we see her at the edge of the window, the eyes are riveted to the outside with a small bonnet, and the air of a dreamer. “A piece of cabbage from california (I’m sure I was hoping the snow) “, she wrote in the caption of this publication. She has received nearly two million “likes” and many people have commented on the adorable image: “This is not possible you are too cute “, he commented on the actress Laura Dern.

When Jennifer Aniston had landed on Instagram last October, she had made the buzz by posting a photo where she was accompanied of all the actors in the series Friends. She had received 15.4 million “likes” thanks to this picture that was a pleasure to be all nostalgic.