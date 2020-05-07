Jennifer Aniston is ready to do anything to pass the boredom !

During this period of confinement, many are those who are bored a lot. Jennifer Aniston in fact just a part of it !

Since the containment has begun, many people complain of boredom. This is precisely the case of Jennifer Aniston ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is now over a month and several weeks a big part of the globe is confined. And for good reason ! The spread of the coronavirus was such thatit was therefore necessary to put in place stringent measures.

Result, all the areas are so impacteds. cinemas, restaurants, companies and production companies…

Well, yes ! The transition has been very rapid for those who do not have the habit to stay H24 in the house. If although several people have thus confessed that they were bored a lot.

And they are not the only ones ! Many are the celebrities who have therefore, it is difficult to be content with the social networks to drown their boredom.

This is precisely the case of Jennifer Aniston ! The actress has confessed that she had a lot of trouble to stay in it. It bored even to die during the confinement !

Jennifer Aniston :” I was born agoraphobic “

The great star has decided to to disclose his routine during the quarantaine. She loves to film themselves watching a washing machine spin.

Jennifer Aniston misses never a chance to congratulate the teams, caring for all the work they have done throughout the pandemic coronavirus.

Just after, she takes care of walking the dog. It must be said that his pooch is his whole life ! Jennifer Aniston never ceases to share his photos on his account Instagram.

But fear not ! Although she misses it as much as ever, Jennifer Aniston has finally confessed thatshe could not find her containment complicated.

She even joked, admitting to Jimmy Kimmel that she was agoraphobic :” I was born an agoraphobic. So this is a kind of dream what’s happening today… “

” Finally this is not a dream, this is obviously a nightmare. But, personally, this is not really a challenge. The most difficult thing is to look at the tv. And try to digest everything that happens. “



Tags : Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston 2020 – Jennifer Aniston-actress – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer Aniston containment – Jennifer Aniston Insta – Jennifer Aniston star